Imdexes turn mixed after early rally stalls

Reports have shown that the job market is still growing, which should help households keep spending at a strong clip. Such spending makes up the bulk of the economy, and the expectation is that it can more than make up for the weakness in manufacturing that the trade war is causing.

“That’s the next thing we look for,” Kinahan said, noting that Black Friday, traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year, is only a couple weeks away. “Expectations are really high for spending. So, does the consumer live up to it?”

Health care, technology and communication services stocks led the gainers Tuesday, outweighing losses in energy companies and elsewhere.

Disney rose 1.3% on the day that its highly anticipated streaming video service, Disney Plus, launched. The service had some technical difficulties early in the morning, an indication that demand may have been higher than expected.

Rockwell Automation jumped 10.5% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting earnings that were better than analysts were expecting.