'I'm back.' Everything you need to know about Michael Jordan's 1995 return to the Chicago Bulls — and the famous 2-word fax that preceded it.

When Michael Jordan had a message to deliver to the world, he used what was, at the time, the best and fastest medium at his disposal: a fax machine.
Twenty-five years ago, Jordan sent out, perhaps, the most famous fax of all-time, a two-word statement that would become iconic for its simplicity. All at once, the message served as a declaration to the basketball world and helped lift Jordan's career into further legendary status, forever changing the Bulls and NBA.
This Sunday's episodes of ESPN's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance", which cover Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season, will dive into Jordan's first retirement from pro-basketball, his nearly 18-month sabbatical to pursue a career in baseball and a dramatic comeback — kicked off with Jordan's appropriate flair for dramatic — a two word fax to announce his comeback that read simply, "I'm back."
As Melissa Isaacson wrote at the time for the Tribune, "The words did not have to be eloquent or poetic. They did not even have to be spoken, and weren't."
Rumors had been swirling for weeks back in March 1995 that Jordan was going to make a comeback to basketball, a process that started when he practiced with the Bulls earlier that month. Yes, Jordan had covered his bases during his retirement ceremony a year and a half earlier — "never say never" he said when asked if he would ever play basketball again — but the idea of him coming back was far from a certainty. Here are a few things to know about Jordan's famous fax and the events leading up to his return:
———
1. Michael Jordan crafted the famous fax himself.
If Jordan played basketball in the modern era, he would have had the ability to send a message to the masses at his fingertips with the use of social media. Sending the "I'm back" as a tweet still would have been a banger that broke the internet.
But back in 1995, the fax machine was the fastest way to get the message out. David Falk, Jordan's agent, prepared a few different versions of the press release announcing the comeback, knowing he had to nail it.
"He didn't like the feel of them," Falk told ESPN in 2015. "He said, 'I'll do it myself.'"
Here's how the fax read:
WASHINGTON, DC. (March 18, 1995) — The following statement was released today by Michael Jordan, through his personal attorney and business manager David B. Falk, Chairman of Falk Associates Management Enterprises, Inc. ("FAME") located in Washington, D.C., in response to questions about his future career plans:
'I'm back.'
———-
2. Jordan delivered his message and suited up the very next day.
Jordan left the sport at the prime of his career: winner of three straight NBA championships and being named the Most Valuable Player in each of those three finals, seven consecutive scoring titles, seven All-NBA first teams and six All-Defensive teams, and he was still only 32 years old by the time he rejoined the Bulls for his second act.
On a Saturday, Jordan sent out word that he was coming back to the court — the very next day. His return would come Sunday in a nationally televised game against the Pacers, keeping the No. 45 he wore in baseball. It sent the Pacers' media relations staff into a frenzy, as outlined by Sam Smith, who covered the comeback for the Chicago Tribune at the time. Indiana's PR chief needed security guards to walk with him on the floor after he had to deny angry media members' credential requests. Scalpers began selling tickets for more than $1,000.
This was Jordan's first NBA game since June 1993. He'd spent his time in between playing 127 games with the Birmingham Barons in Double A and hitting .202 — and yet there was no easing him back into action. Jordan played 43 minutes for the Bulls in his return, and he can be forgiven for a poor shooting effort (7-for-28) while putting up 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. He would play the final 17 games of that season, averaging 26.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
———
3. The sports world was in need of some good news.
Jordan was already the most famous athlete in the world at the time, so his return was a lift for the entire sports world. Major League Baseball was still in the middle of the longest strike in its history, one that had cancelled the World Series in 1994 and would continue until April. O.J. Simpson, arguably the biggest football star in the world, was on trial for murder.
So the excitement for Jordan's return was high. It sparked reaction from more than just the biggest athletes around the NBA too. The Tribune's story at the time includes quotes from Chicago Mayor Richard Daley and a statement from President Bill Clinton's spokesman.
———
4. The Bulls were struggling at the time.
The Bulls were not in a good spot in the second full season following Jordan's retirement.
A year prior, in 1993-94, they rallied to absorb Jordan's absence to win 55 games and advance to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals before they were eliminated by the Knicks. But the Bulls struggled to start the year in 1994-95 and Jordan returned to a team just three games above the .500 mark. Most of his old teammates from the previous three-peat had moved on. Scottie Pippen and B.J. Armstrong remained, but some of the other mainstays on the court — Horace Grant, John Paxson and Bill Cartwright — were gone.
Pippen famously wore a pair of Air Jordan 10s one day while rumors swirled about Jordan's comeback, and held them up for the camera, waving his finger at the camera. (Pippen had also almost been traded in 1994 to Seattle in a deal for Shawn Kemp; Jordan told ESPN in 2008 that if Pippen had not still been with the Bulls, he would have "probably not" returned to the Bulls.
With Jordan, the Bulls were instantly transformed into a title contender. The Bulls had 40-to-1 odds to win the NBA championship in Las Vegas before Jordan returned, which skyrocketed to 5-to-1.
"I've got three words," his teammate Will Perdue said at the time, "Thank you, baseball."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!