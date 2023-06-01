Ilse F. Chavez Vieyra, 1500 block of May Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen charges after after being accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.
Governing bodies across the state recently received checks from Monsanto from a class action lawsuit regarding water quality. These participat…
A 49-year-old man from Racine died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of reaching speeds around 125 mph and driving high with a child in the car during a police chase.
The purchase agreement between The Village of Mount Pleasant and Microsoft has been completed.