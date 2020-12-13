Illinois send Lovie packing

Illinois fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday with a game left in its ninth consecutive losing season.
Smith became Illinois' first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school.
Smith’s original deal was for six years and $21 million, but he received a two-year extension through 2023 after Illinois went 4-8 in his third season.
Whitman praised Smith's integrity and “unshakeable leadership,” especially this season during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in coach Smith’s tenure,” Whitman said in a release. “To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required."
The Illini made one postseason appearance under Smith, losing 35-20 to California in the Redbox Bowl in 2019. They were 6-4 last season after a thrilling comeback victory at Michigan State, but then dropped their last three games.
The slide continued into this year, with Illinois losing its first three by a combined 117-45 score. It is 2-5 after it was pushed around in a 28-10 loss at Northwestern on Saturday, allowing 411 yards rushing in its sixth straight loss in the series against the in-state Wildcats.
The school said offensive coordinator Rod Smith was elevated to acting head coach.
• Auburn has fired coach Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success.
Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing on Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. Auburn is 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, losing by double digits to highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
They were also upset by a struggling South Carolina, which wound up firing coach Will Muschamp during the season.
Golf
As Matt Fitzpatrick lined up a short putt to win his second World Tour Championship, Lee Westwood was embracing his fiancée in the scoring tent in celebration of a notable achievement of his own.
Moments earlier amid a dramatic end to the most bizarre of years on the European Tour, Westwood — at the venerable age of 47 — had been confirmed as the oldest winner of the season-long Race to Dubai title.
He would be finishing a season as the tour’s No. 1 player for a third time in his career, 20 years after the first. And, soon, he’d be hoisting the giant Harry Vardon Trophy high, despite having a sore back that nearly forced him to withdraw at the start of the week.
• The latest U.S. Women's Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until Monday.
Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for a second major, never teed off.
Baseball
Jared Porter and the New York Mets have finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history.
The team announced the move on Sunday. The 41-year-old Porter spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. He will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson, who has taken charge of baseball operations under new owner Steve Cohen.
Obituaries
Pierre Lacroix, the astute executive who was the architect of two Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship teams, has died. He was 72.
The Avalanche confirmed his death Sunday. No cause of death was given.
Lacroix was a driving force behind turning the Avalanche into a perennial power after the team relocated from Quebec to Denver for the 1995-96 season. The Avalanche hoisted the ’96 Stanley Cup Trophy in their first season in the Mile High City and again in 2001.
• Former NCAA administrator Sue Donohoe died Sunday after a brief illness, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced. She was 61.
Donohoe was a longtime board member of the Hall of Fame and a Class of 2021 inductee. The Hall of Fame did not detail what caused her death but said it wasn't related to COVID-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!