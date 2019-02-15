An aerial view of the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant is shown here on Jan. 4, as captured by Curtis Waltz of aerialscapes.com. The building shown is the first constructed building on the site. It's a 120,000-square-foot multipurpose building. That building is in Area One of the Foxconn site. Area One is bordered by Interstate 94, Highway KR, Highway H and Braun Road.