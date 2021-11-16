Illinois' Bielema tests positive

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

Bielema said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.

Bielema said without elaborating that “through technology” he would be “as present as possible.” Assistant head coach George McDonald will be in charge during Bielema's absence. Bielema said he hoped to return to the team next week.

Auto racing

The addition of Brad Keselowski as part of the ownership group at Roush Fenway Racing means a rebranding of the team, which will be known as RFK Racing.

Keselowski bought into the ownership group this summer and the team unveiled its new name and logos Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a day before Keselowski will drive his No. 6 Ford as part of a NASCAR test of the Next Gen car. The official team name will be Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

The changes include a new organizational logo structure and rebranding of the team’s flagship No. 6 mark. The stylized change to the No. 6 imagery is the first in two decades.

• Guanyu Zhou will become the first Formula One driver from China after signing with Alfa Romeo on Tuesday.

Zhou steps up from Formula Two, where he is second in the standings, and will partner Valtteri Bottas when the 10-time race winner moves from Mercedes for next season. All of the 20 places on the grid for the 2022 season have now been filled.

Zhou has previously been a test driver for the Alpine team and drove for them in a practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

Zhou replaces Antonio Giovinazzi, who loses his F1 seat after three years as a full-time driver for Alfa Romeo. The Italian has scored only one point this year.

Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt will both have an opportunity to play, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roethlisberger entered the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night after testing positive and he missed Sunday’s tie with the Detroit Lions. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger has a chance to play, but the Steelers are currently preparing to start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Watt left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with hip and knee injuries and did not return. Fitzpatrick played on Sunday, but he joined Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

• The Baltimore Ravens have released running back Le’Veon Bell, parting ways with the former Steelers star after just five games.

Bell had three carries for 1 yard in the Ravens’ 22-10 loss Thursday to the Miami Dolphins and finished with 31 attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns over his time in Baltimore. In a farewell message he shared Tuesday on Twitter, he thanked Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta for the opportunity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0