Illinois becomes bowl eligible

Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the Gophers’ 180 total yards. It was the fewest yards against Illinois by a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since at least 2000.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, held to just 21 yards on 4-for-12 passing, left early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Athan Kaliakmanis entered for the Gophers (4-2, 1-2) and was intercepted twice.

Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State

41-17 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football’s leaders.

Michigan was dominant for much of the first half, but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.

Despite having only one first down, the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) took a 14-13 lead late in the first half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1-minute, 44-second span.

Pro football

A lawsuit filed this week against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection to an assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara already faces a felony battery charge in the alleged assault of Darnell Greene Jr., who was leaving a club at a hotel and casino at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons also has been charged, as well as Darrin Young and Percy Harris.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. The NFL has not taken any action against Kamara or Lammons, who are both playing this season.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in Civil District Court of Orleans, includes stills from surveillance footage at the the hotel and casino, as well as a photo of Greene after the beating and details from the police report.

Greene was punched in the face and stomped on near an elevator, and was unconscious for “over two minutes.” The lawsuit claims Kamara “deliberately used violent force against (Greene) with the intent to inflict actual damage.”

Greene’s orbital lobe was broken and he had severe injuries to his shoulder, back, head, knees, face and neck, the lawsuit said.

Basketball

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday.

Mutombo has been one of the NBA’s global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan.

He also appeared with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an event in the Congo, Mutombo’s native country, in August.

The 56-year-old Mutombo spent 18 seasons in the NBA, playing for Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York and the then-New Jersey Nets. The 7-foot-2 center out of Georgetown was an eight-time All-Star, four-time defensive player of the year, three-time All-NBA selection and went into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Poole is entering his fourth season with the Warriors and has seen his numbers improve each season. The shooting guard out of Michigan averaged 8.5 points on 33% shooting as a rookie, then averaged 12.0 points on 43% shooting in 2020-21 and increased his average again to 18.5 points on 45% shooting last season when he helped the Warriors win the NBA title.

Poole also made 211 3-pointers last season, the second-most on the Warriors behind all-time 3-point king Stephen Curry and tied for 15th-most in the NBA.