 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ighodaro leads Marquette past Jackson St.

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — Oso Ighodaro recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marquette to an 83-54 win over Jackson State on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points for Marquette (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Justin Lewis added seven rebounds. Kur Kuath had eight points and five blocks.

Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (1-6). Chance Moore added 11 points. Terence Lewis II had nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles will play Wisconsin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News