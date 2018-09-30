The University of Wisconsin football team didn’t play this week, but the Badgers still moved down one spot to No. 16 in the Associated Press poll.
Kentucky jumped ahead of UW after defeating South Carolina, 24-10, on Saturday.
Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Auburn, West Virginia, Washington, Penn State, UCF, Kentucky, Stanford and Michigan.
The Badgers moved up a spot to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches poll, behind Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Auburn, Washington and Penn State.
UW returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Nebraska visits Camp Randall Stadium.
TEXAS TECH QB INJURED: Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman sustained a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia and remained hospitalized a day after getting injured.
Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday there wasn’t a timetable for Bowman’s return but that it would likely be “sooner than later” because Bowman didn’t have broken ribs.
Bowman was injured in the second quarter of a 42-34 loss to the Mountaineers when he was sandwiched on a hit by Ezekiel Rose and Keith Washington as he threw a pass. Kingsbury said Bowman was evaluated at the team’s facility before being taken to a hospital.
MASSACHUSETTS COACH SUSPENDED: Massachusetts suspended football coach Mark Whipple for one game Sunday after he said one of his players had been “raped” while complaining about the officiating Saturday in a loss to Ohio.
Athletic director Ryan Bamford announced the suspension of Whipple without pay for the Minutemen’s home game against South Florida on Saturday, and all team activities leading up to it. Defensive Coordinator Ed Pinkham will serve as acting head coach.
On behalf of our department, I deeply apologize for the comments made by head coach Mark Whipple on Saturday after our game at Ohio,” Bamford said in a statement. “His reference to rape was highly inappropriate, insensitive and inexcusable under any circumstance. Coach Whipple’s comments don’t reflect the values of this institution, our athletics department or football program. Mark is disappointed in himself and understands his serious error in judgment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.