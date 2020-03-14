Iditarod: Racers mush on to a lonely finish

Race Marshal Mark Nordman told the Anchorage Daily News that he didn't know how a race like the Iditarod could be canceled, but said continuing the race was being done under the guidance of state officials.

"If the state of Alaska said the race must stop, we'd stop," Nordman told the newspaper. "We have not heard that."

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. More than 80,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. More than 65,000 have recovered.

Iditarod officials were also scrambling to move checkpoints away from villages where mushers stop en route to Nome. Many times village schools are used as checkpoints or a place to allow a musher to rest but the Bering Strait School District, which includes many communities that serve as checkpoints, closed facilities and said it would not host Iditarod activities.

Jessie Royer of Fairbanks was leading the race Saturday. The Idaho native who was raised in Montana is vying to become the first woman in 30 years to win the Iditarod. The last woman to win the race was the late Susan Butcher, who won her fourth Iditarod in 1990.

