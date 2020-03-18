Iditarod: 0Norwegian musher achieves boyhood dream, wins race

He will earn a minimum of $50,000 and a new pickup truck for winning the race. The actual cash amount will depend on how many mushers finish the race, a factor in how the prize money is divvied out.

Waerner immediately thanked the 10 dogs in harness, petting and rubbing each dog, ending his with lead dogs K2 and Bark before handing out treats.

He called K2 "an amazing dog."

"He has this inside engine that never stops," Waerner said.

Bark is the tough one, the winning musher said.

"He's the one just charging through everything. It doesn't matter what comes, he will just go through it, storms or whatever," Waerner said. So they two together are an amazing team."

Waerner, who began mushing in 1984, won the Iditarod in only his second attempt.

He finished 17th in 2015, when he earned Rookie of the Year honors. Wearner last year won the 745-mile Finnmarkslopet, the longest sled dog race in Europe.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up