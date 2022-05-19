IDENTIFIED | With video: Racine PD searching for young man caught on video assaulting pregnant woman

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for a young man seen on video shoving a pregnant woman from behind, knocking her down and reportedly causing a gash to her head.

After asking the public to help identify the suspect Thursday morning, by Thursday afternoon the RPD said he had been identified as Joshua Lewis, 30.

At the time of the attack, the woman was 26 weeks pregnant, according to the RPD. In an email, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said, "As far as I have been told, the victim does not know the suspect. The victim did sustain some injuries but her and her baby are doing well."

The assault was reported at around 8:20 a.m. on April 11 on the 1100 block of Villa Street.

To share tips, contact RPD Detective TJ Bodnar at 262-635-7778 or call dispatch at 262-886-2300.