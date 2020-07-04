Ice cream man energizes Wolff

Matthew Wolff has been working on his mindset, trying to have a good time regardless of results to help him perform closer to his potential.
An ice cream truck outside the Detroit Golf Club seemed to help.
Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory.
“I have to give credit to the ice cream truck that was circling the property,” said Wolff, who was 19-under 197 after three rounds. “I’m not joking, actually.”
Wolff made a 35-foot putt on the 138-yard No. 5 for birdie, his second of nine birdies.
“I heard the ice cream truck and I’m like, `I have a good feeling about this,’” Wolff recalled. “Just had that little like ice cream truck song in my head. I think that helped me just not think about the speed or the line or anything, just keep my head free.”
Armour and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for second after 67s.
Wolff made a 14-foot eagle putt at the 559-yard, par-5 14th to pull into a tie with Armour at 17 under, and added birdies on the par-3 15th and par-5 17th. He finished with the eagle, nine birdies, five pars and three bogeys.
If the 21-year-old Wolff can hold on Sunday, it will be his first victory since the 3M Open last year in Minnesota.
“Just going to go out there, have fun and hopefully I hear the ice cream truck a little bit,” he said.
Last year, he made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for eagle on the final hole for a one-stroke win at the 3M Open in his third tournament as a professional. Wolff joined Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw as winners of a PGA Tour event and the individual NCAA title in the same year.
Baseball
Freddie Freeman tests positive for COVID-19. Masahiro Tanaka gets hit in the head by a line drive. David Price announces he won’t play this season.
On this Fourth of July, even the return of baseball didn’t offer much cause for celebration.
As teams prepared to start their pandemic-shortened season, sobering examples of the game’s potential danger took place at camps across the country.
Major League Baseball is getting ready for a 60-game season that won’t include Price, a former Cy Young Award winner who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February.
“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” the five-time All-Star tweeted Saturday. “I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”
The 34-year-old Price said he was opting out about five hours after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker announced Freeman had tested positive along with Braves pitchers Will Smith and Touki Toussaint as well as infielder Pete Kozma. Snitker said Smith and Toussaint were asymptomatic and noted Kozma had a fever.
Freeman is “not feeling great,” Snitker said.
“It will be a while before we can get him back,” he said of the four-time All-Star first baseman.
