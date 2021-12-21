 Skip to main content
Ian Thomas William Mozee

Ian Mozee

Ian Thomas William Mozee, 100 block of Steeplechase Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

