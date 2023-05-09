KENOSHA — Carthage Theatre will bring "I & You" to the stage Friday through Sunday, May 12-14, in Studio Theater on campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

One afternoon, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's "Leaves of Grass," an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. "I & You" is an ode to youth, life, love and the strange beauty of human connectedness.

"I & You" was the winner of the 2014 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award and a finalist for the 2014 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. It was produced at Hampstead Theatre in 2018 and starred Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams.Gunderson was awarded the Lanford Wilson Award from Dramatists Play Service in 2016.