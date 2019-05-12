Ashley Skendziel’s entrance into nursing school came with a few surprises.
“I didn’t realize that there are so many options in nursing,” she said.
One of those options is called “home health,” a subfield of nursing where professionals visit patients in their homes, giving personalized treatment. That’s where Skendziel’s personable nature set her apart.
“I knew I wanted to be in the business of helping people, but I knew I didn’t want to be confined,” the Kenosha native said.
She’s far from confined. Every day, Skendziel visits any number of the 65 patients she cares for through My Choice Family Care. She’s only required to visit them twice a year, but she sees most of her patients — ages 18 through 95 — much more often.
By enrolling in My Choice, patients — including frail elders or younger people with disabilities — receive periodic checkups from nurses like Skendziel.
“I go into different people’s homes and assess their current situation. I get them anything they may need,” Skendziel said, “a therapy, a service, whatever they may need to stay independent.”
That can mean connecting patients with skilled therapy, acquiring a shower chair or walker, meal assistance or relocation.
According to Skendziel’s nomination: “Ashley has comforted the dying as she held their hands, championed those in a weakened state and celebrated victories with those who have overcome health-related hurdles. Ashley knows no ‘clocked out time’ and is an uncommonly adept nurse and compassionate individual.”
