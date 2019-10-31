Snow fell Thursday, covering many area Halloween decoration displays across the area in a blanket of white. The first-ever substantial snowfall on Halloween in Racine also caused some Racine County communities to cancel or postpone their trick-or-treat activities.
Photos by Christina Lieffring and Ricardo Torres.
