I-94 Road Trips: Festivals in June

Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of celebrations this month along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago, including:
Chicago Gospel Music Festival
When: 3 to 9 p.m. June 4
Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: A tradition for more than 35 years, this festival offers the best gospel music has to offer — for free.
More information: chicago.gov
Milwaukee Highland Games
When: June 4, opens at 9 a.m.
Where: Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St. in Franklin
Known for: Pipers, dancers, music, parades and feats of strength — in short, a celebration of Scottish heritage.
More information: milwaukeehighlandgames.org
PrideFest
When: June 2-4
Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: The Pride Parade, live music, fitness demonstrations
More information: pridefest.com
Chicago Blues Festival
When: June 9-12
Where: Citywide and in Millennium Park
Known for: Billed as the largest free blues festival in the world — and the largest of Chicago’s music festivals — more than 500,000 fans are expected to attend. And guess what? It’s free.
More information: chicago.gov
Cathedral Square Marketplace
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 18 to Oct. 15
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: Fresh produce from more than 100 Wisconsin farmers, locally made crafts, live local entertainment, crafters, bakers and chefs, plus dance workshops and yoga classes.
More information: easttown.com
Polish Fest
When: June 10 to 12
Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: Billed as America’s largest Polish festival, the three-day festival has brought the best of Polish culture and heritage to Milwaukee’s lakefront for more than 35 years. Includes traditional food and music, as well as vodka tastings, the Chopin youth piano competition and the Little Miss Polish Fest pageants.
More information: polishfest.org
Concerts in the Gardens
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 23 to Aug. 25
Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners
Known for: Generation Z will kick off this free summer series, which invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs. Admission to the Boerner Botanical Gardens is free for concertgoers after 6 p.m.
More information: wimmercommunities.com
Summer Soulstice
When: Noon to midnight on June 18
Where: Prospect and Farwell avenues, along North Avenue, in Milwaukee
Known for: The free, one-day street festival offers live music, along with arts and crafts and pop-up shops.
More information: theeastside.org
Cedarburg Strawberry Festival
When: June 25-26
Where: Downtown Cedarburg
Known for: This free festival features strawberry brats, strawberry chicken wraps, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry wine. Did we mention there will be strawberries?
More information: cedarburgfestival.org