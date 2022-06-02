I-94 Road Trips: Festivals in June

Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of celebrations this month along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago, including:

Chicago Gospel Music Festival

When: 3 to 9 p.m. June 4

Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: A tradition for more than 35 years, this festival offers the best gospel music has to offer — for free.

Milwaukee Highland Games

When: June 4, opens at 9 a.m.

Where: Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St. in Franklin

Known for: Pipers, dancers, music, parades and feats of strength — in short, a celebration of Scottish heritage.

PrideFest

When: June 2-4

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: The Pride Parade, live music, fitness demonstrations

Chicago Blues Festival

When: June 9-12

Where: Citywide and in Millennium Park

Known for: Billed as the largest free blues festival in the world — and the largest of Chicago’s music festivals — more than 500,000 fans are expected to attend. And guess what? It’s free.

More information: chicago.gov

Cathedral Square Marketplace

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 18 to Oct. 15

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: Fresh produce from more than 100 Wisconsin farmers, locally made crafts, live local entertainment, crafters, bakers and chefs, plus dance workshops and yoga classes.

More information: easttown.com

Polish Fest

When: June 10 to 12

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: Billed as America’s largest Polish festival, the three-day festival has brought the best of Polish culture and heritage to Milwaukee’s lakefront for more than 35 years. Includes traditional food and music, as well as vodka tastings, the Chopin youth piano competition and the Little Miss Polish Fest pageants.

More information: polishfest.org

Concerts in the Gardens

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 23 to Aug. 25

Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners

Known for: Generation Z will kick off this free summer series, which invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs. Admission to the Boerner Botanical Gardens is free for concertgoers after 6 p.m.

More information: wimmercommunities.com

Summer Soulstice

When: Noon to midnight on June 18

Where: Prospect and Farwell avenues, along North Avenue, in Milwaukee

Known for: The free, one-day street festival offers live music, along with arts and crafts and pop-up shops.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

When: June 25-26

Where: Downtown Cedarburg

Known for: This free festival features strawberry brats, strawberry chicken wraps, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry wine. Did we mention there will be strawberries?

