RACINE — First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will host “O Songs and Daughters,” a concert by Valerie Floeter on keyboards and Patricia Backhaus on trumpet and vocals. The concert, that features hymns composed by female poets, translators and composers, takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Floeter and Backhaus formed the group in 1998 and have performed around the United States and in Europe.

They have released six CDs.

Backhaus is a freelance trumpeter, conductor, composer, author of mysteries and brass instructor. She teaches organ at Wisconsin Lutheran College and maintains a large piano studio.

Backhaus has more than 700 compositions published by various publishing companies including her own, Floeter Music.