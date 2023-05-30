RACINE — First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will host “O Songs and Daughters,” a concert by Valerie Floeter on keyboards and Patricia Backhaus on trumpet and vocals. The concert, that features hymns composed by female poets, translators and composers, takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.
Floeter and Backhaus formed the group in 1998 and have performed around the United States and in Europe.
They have released six CDs.
Backhaus is a freelance trumpeter, conductor, composer, author of mysteries and brass instructor. She teaches organ at Wisconsin Lutheran College and maintains a large piano studio.
Backhaus has more than 700 compositions published by various publishing companies including her own, Floeter Music.
Both are very active musicians in their home church, Grace Lutheran in Waukesha.