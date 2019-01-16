Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley could not help but admire Jalen Hurts from a distance.
He respected how the Alabama quarterback who lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa put the team above his pride. Hurts could have transferred right after Alabama went another direction, as so many quarterbacks do these days. Instead, he stuck it out and delivered a moment for the ages. After Tagovailoa went down with an injured ankle during the SEC title game against Georgia, Hurts rallied the Crimson Tide to victory.
Riley will get to know Hurts a lot better soon: The quarterback announced Wednesday in a story in the Players' Tribune that he will transfer to Oklahoma. He will be available immediately as a graduate transfer.
Hurts leaves Alabama with 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns passing and 1,976 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing. If he starts for the Sooners in their wide-open offense, more huge numbers are possible. If so, he will follow in the footsteps of Kyler Murray, another dual threat maestro who is currently deciding whether to play in the NFL or Major League Baseball. Murray waited his turn behind future No. 1 NFL draft pick Baker Mayfield, then delivered the second-most efficient passing season in FBS history while rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Broadcasting
Bob Costas, who stepped down as NBC's prime-time Olympics host two years ago, has left the network's sports division altogether.
NBC Sports said Wednesday that Costas parted ways with his longtime employer, providing no further details.
Costas, 66, served as the emcee for NBC's Olympics 11 times starting in 1992. In early 2017, he stepped aside for network newcomer Mike Tirico, formerly with ESPN.
When the switch was announced in early 2017, Costas said he had decided on his own that the time was right for a change. He said then he wanted to do long-form programming and commentary on special events, likening his new role to what former NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw does for the network.
On Tuesday, Costas told the New York Post of his decision to leave NBC Sports, saying his departure was settled "quietly and happily for all concerned."
In August 2018, the paper reported that he was no longer satisfied with his role at NBC and a contract that limited his participation in other projects.
Costas, who joined NBC Sports in 1979, has covered baseball, football and basketball and horse racing as well as served as the face and voice of the Olympics.
• Reds play-by-play announcer Marty Brennaman said Wednesday that he'll retire after the 2019 season, his 46th in Cincinnati.
Brennaman, 76, said he wanted to retire while he's healthy and can do things he's always wished.
His announcement came one day after Pirates color commentator Steve Blass announced this will be his final season of broadcasting, his 34th with the team. Blass called it "time for me to stop and smell the roses."
Brennaman's first regular-season game at Riverfront Stadium provided a chance to call Hank Aaron's 714th career homer, which tied Babe Ruth's record.
Boxing
Muhammad Ali's Kentucky hometown will honor the late boxer by renaming its airport for him.
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority's board voted Wednesday to change the name to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Ali would have turned 77 Thursday. He died in 2016.
Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, said in a news release from the board that she is proud of the name change. She said although Ali was a "global citizen," he never forgot his hometown.
Baseball
Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund was suspended Monday for the season's first 80 games after testing positive for two performance-enhancing substances.
The commissioner's office said the positive tests were for selective androgen receptor modulators S-22 (Ostarine) and LGD-4033 (Ligandrol).
Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement Skoglund "unknowingly made a mistake" and "we remain proud of who Eric is as a person and will support him as an organization."
Skoglund was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA last season. The 26-year-old lefty was in the rotation in April and May, missed the next three months because of an elbow sprain and pitched well in September.
• The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract with former New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores. The deal includes a $6 million club option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.
The 27-year-old Flores spent his entire six-year career playing a variety of infield positions with the Mets. He played 83 of 126 games at first base last season, hitting .267 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.