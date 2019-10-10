At least 300 demonstrators stood outside the Racine County Courthouse, holding signs and yelling chants, as they awaited the district attorney's decision to not charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.

Photos by Christina Lieffring and Adam Rogan.

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

