NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Humberto R. Torres, 2900 block of North Raynor Avenue, Dover, misdemeanor bail jumping, hit-and-run attended vehicle, operate motor vehicle while revoked, fourth or greater offense.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments