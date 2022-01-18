Hubert H. Johnson, 5000 block Byrd Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
When asked about the assaults, the suspect allegedly replied "Things aren't good right now."
Job offers have been rescinded. Mental health collapsed. A relationship fell apart. It's all because of allegations based on rumor that never even led to any substantive legal punishment.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Chicago was arrested in Racine on Friday morning by the Racine Police Department SWAT team, according …
Gluten-free bread tasted terrible. So this Chicago entrepreneur found ways to make it good, and he's brought his operations to Racine — in the former O&H at 1841 Douglas Ave.
A gunsmithing business is being allowed to set up shop near Karcher Middle School, despite concerns about circulating firearms a block away from both a school and a child care center.
“I’ve taken trade-ins from customers that I sold cars to, and I’m giving them more money than they paid two years ago,” said the owner of one Kenosha used car dealer. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”
A Burger King robbery that left a Milwaukee girl dead was staged, and she was in on it, investigators allege in court documents filed Friday.
The NAACP asked Gateway to un-invite U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil from a Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration after Steil voted against what is known as the "John Lewis Voting Rights Act." Gateway indicated it will not be doing so.
Nearly a year-and-a-half after 30 gravesites were defaced at Mound Cemetery in Racine, two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the destruction. One of accused allegedly said his actions were drug-fueled.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.