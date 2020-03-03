HS poll for March 4
HS poll for March 4

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of March 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Brookfield Central (6);21-1;78;1

2. Madison La Follette (2);20-1;74;2

3. Arrowhead;21-1;61;3

4. Milw. King;21-0;56;4

5. Hamilton;19-3;49;5

6. Neenah;20-2;39;6

7. Madison East;17-4;29;8

8. Kimberly;19-3;25;9

9. Brookfield East;18-4;13;10

10. Racine Case;18-4;8;7

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 4, Sun Prairie 3, Waunakee 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Onalaska (7);21-1;79;1

2. Seymour (1);21-1;68;2

3. Nicolet;19-3;65;3

4. La Crosse Central;17-5;60;4

5. Stoughton;19-3;44;6

6. NB Eisenhower;17-5;34;8

7. New Richmond;19-3;26;5

8. Milw. Lutheran;17-4;18;7

(tie) Hortonville;17-5;18;9

10. Whitefish Bay;16-6;11;10

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin Lutheran 5, Monroe 5, Elkhorn Area 4, Plymouth 1, Reedsburg Area 1, Tomah 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. St. Catherine's (8);22-0;80;1

2. Wisconsin Dells;21-1;68;3

3. Wrightstown;21-1;60;4

4. Dominican;19-3;55;5

5. East Troy;20-2;48;2

6. Oostburg;20-2;42;6

7. Lake Mills;19-3;25;7

8. Lake Country Luth.;19-3;19;9

9. Freedom;19-3;17;10

10. St. John's NW Military Academy;17-5;8;8

(tie) Sheboygan Falls;18-4;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 4, Prescott 3, Martin Luther 2, Edgerton 1.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Cuba City (7);22-0;79;1

2. Stratford (1);21-0;72;2

3. Milw. Academy of Science;17-3;60;5

4. Lourdes Academy;20-2;47;4

5. Iola-Scandinavia;21-1;46;3

6. Darlington;20-2;44;6

7. Shiocton;19-3;42;8

8. Neillsville;19-3;19;9

9. Roncalli;18-4;16;7

10. Auburndale;18-4;9;10

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);21-1;80;1

2. Blair-Taylor;20-2;69;2

3. Monticello;21-1;62;3

4. Bangor;21-1;59;4

5. Wauzeka-Steuben;18-3;45;5

6. Randolph;19-3;37;6

7. Almond-Bancroft;19-3;30;7

8. Rib Lake;18-4;21;9

(tie) Thorp;16-5;21;8

10. Lincoln;17-5;11;10

Others receiving votes: Athens 4, Wild Rose 1.<

