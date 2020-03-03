HS poll for March 4

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of March 2, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Brookfield Central (6);21-1;78;1
2. Madison La Follette (2);20-1;74;2
3. Arrowhead;21-1;61;3
4. Milw. King;21-0;56;4
5. Hamilton;19-3;49;5
6. Neenah;20-2;39;6
7. Madison East;17-4;29;8
8. Kimberly;19-3;25;9
9. Brookfield East;18-4;13;10
10. Racine Case;18-4;8;7
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 4, Sun Prairie 3, Waunakee 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Onalaska (7);21-1;79;1
2. Seymour (1);21-1;68;2
3. Nicolet;19-3;65;3
4. La Crosse Central;17-5;60;4
5. Stoughton;19-3;44;6
6. NB Eisenhower;17-5;34;8
7. New Richmond;19-3;26;5
8. Milw. Lutheran;17-4;18;7
(tie) Hortonville;17-5;18;9
10. Whitefish Bay;16-6;11;10
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin Lutheran 5, Monroe 5, Elkhorn Area 4, Plymouth 1, Reedsburg Area 1, Tomah 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. St. Catherine's (8);22-0;80;1
2. Wisconsin Dells;21-1;68;3
3. Wrightstown;21-1;60;4
4. Dominican;19-3;55;5
5. East Troy;20-2;48;2
6. Oostburg;20-2;42;6
7. Lake Mills;19-3;25;7
8. Lake Country Luth.;19-3;19;9
9. Freedom;19-3;17;10
10. St. John's NW Military Academy;17-5;8;8
(tie) Sheboygan Falls;18-4;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 4, Prescott 3, Martin Luther 2, Edgerton 1.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Cuba City (7);22-0;79;1
2. Stratford (1);21-0;72;2
3. Milw. Academy of Science;17-3;60;5
4. Lourdes Academy;20-2;47;4
5. Iola-Scandinavia;21-1;46;3
6. Darlington;20-2;44;6
7. Shiocton;19-3;42;8
8. Neillsville;19-3;19;9
9. Roncalli;18-4;16;7
10. Auburndale;18-4;9;10
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);21-1;80;1
2. Blair-Taylor;20-2;69;2
3. Monticello;21-1;62;3
4. Bangor;21-1;59;4
5. Wauzeka-Steuben;18-3;45;5
6. Randolph;19-3;37;6
7. Almond-Bancroft;19-3;30;7
8. Rib Lake;18-4;21;9
(tie) Thorp;16-5;21;8
10. Lincoln;17-5;11;10
Others receiving votes: Athens 4, Wild Rose 1.<