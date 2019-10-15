Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Muskego (7) 8-0 78 1

2. Kimberly - 8-0 68 2

3. Bay Port (1) 8-0 61 3

4. Waunakee - 8-0 57 4

5. Madison Memorial - 8-0 45 5

6. Fond du Lac - 7-1 37 6

7. Waterford - 8-0 24 7

8. DeForest - 8-0 19 9

9. Hartford - 8-0 16 8

10. West De Pere - 8-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Franklin 8. Onalaska 7. Menomonie 4. Holmen 2. Hortonville 1. Pulaski 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Stratford (8) 8-0 80 1

2. Amherst - 7-0 65 2

3. Freedom - 8-0 60 3

4. St. Catherine's - 7-1 57 4

5. New Berlin Eisenhower - 7-1 47 7

6. Lake Mills - 7-1 31 10

(tie) Catholic Memorial - 6-2 31 8

8. Sparta - 7-1 11 NR

9. Lake Country Lutheran - 7-1 9 NR

10. Kiel - 8-0 7 NR

(tie) Maple Northwestern - 8-0 7 NR

(tie) Medford - 8-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 6. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 5. New Berlin West 4. St. Croix Central 4. Grafton 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Edgerton 2. Lodi 1. Reedsburg 1. Plymouth 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Racine Lutheran (8) 8-0 80 1

2. Bangor - 8-0 66 3

3. Black Hawk-Warren Ill - 8-0 57 4

4. Edgar - 7-1 52 2

5. Eau Claire Regis - 8-0 47 5

6. Mineral Point - 8-0 39 6

7. Hilbert - 8-0 37 7

8. Lancaster - 8-0 28 9

9. Abbotsford - 8-0 10 T10

(tie) Mondovi - 8-0 10 T10

Others receiving votes: St. Mary's Springs 8. Oshkosh Lourdes 6.

