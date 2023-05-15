The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties offers these free bird walks:

Thursday, May 18, 5:30 p.m., Warbler Walk at Colonial Park in Racine: The group will walk through the park in search of warblers and other spring migrants. Meet at the parking lot at the end of West High Street.

Thursday, May 18, 8-10 a.m., Bird Walk at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road, Caledonia. Meet at parking area number two.

Thursday, May 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Bird Walk at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. After the May 4 bird walk at 7 p.m. Rick Fare will present a program on warblers.

Friday, May 19, 8 a.m., Bird Walk at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Veteran birder Rick Fare will lead the walks through the prairie and forests of the nature center on watch for migratory and native birds. People should meet in front of the main building.

The walks are led by expert birders from the Hoy Audubon Society who look for spring birds migrating through the area. Cancellations due to poor weather are list on the group’s Facebook page. For more information, go to hoyaudubon.org.