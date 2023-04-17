The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties hosts activities/field trips, which are all open to the public at no charge:

Wednesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m. Warbler Walk at Colonial Park in Racine: The group will walk through the park in search of warblers and other spring migrants.

Fridays, May 5, 12 and 19, 8 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Veteran birder Rick Fare will lead the walks through the prairie and forests of the nature center on watch for migratory and native birds. People should meet in front of the main building.

Cancellations due to poor weather are list on the group’s Facebook page. For more information, go the group’s website, hoyaudubon.org.