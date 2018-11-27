MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men’s basketball team make its first game back from Thanksgiving a dominant one.
Junior Markus Howard scored 17 points as the Golden Eagles rolled to a 76-55 victory over Charleston Southern in the Fiserv Forum.
Marquette (5-2) took a 38-28 halftime lead and continued building its lead in the second half.
Howard, who went 6 for 16 from the floor, including 5 for 14 from 3-point range, also had seven rebounds to tie for the team lead with Ed Morrow.
It was his third such performance of the season with at least 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
There were several other impressive performances by the Golden Eagles. Joseph Chartouny, a graduate student who previously played for Fordham, contributed 13 points, six assists and seven steals. Chartouny had seven steals on the night after having just one through six games.
It’s the most by a Marquette player since Dominic James had seven against Seton Hall on Feb. 17, 2009, and the third seven-steal game in Chartouny’s career (twice at Fordham).
Morrow scored 10 points to go with his seven rebounds. And Brendan Bailey added 10 points and five rebounds.
Marquette has outscored its opponents at home by an average of 24.5 points per game this season.
The Golden Eagles dished out a season-high 23 assists, surpassing the 21 assists distributed in a win over Presbyterian on Nov. 17.
Sam Hauser finished with 12 points on three 3-pointers and five assists in 22 minutes.
Junior Christian Keeling led Charleston Southern (4-3) with 18 points and he also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Golden Eagles return to the Fiserv Forum at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 12 Kansas State. The game will be broadcast live on FS1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.