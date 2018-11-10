Markus Howard scored 37 points and Marquette beat Bethune-Cookman 92-59 on Saturday at Milwaukee.
Howard posted the highest scoring total for a Marquette (2-0) player in a home game in 12 years, and tied the second-highest mark of his career on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.
His seven 3-pointers moved him past Brian Wardle (197) and former teammate Andrew Rowsey (196) and into eighth place in Marquette history with 202 career 3-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds and distributed five assists.
The Golden Eagles overcame a sluggish start to take a 51-27 lead at the break as Howard had 26 in the first half. Joey Hauser chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists off the bench.
Isaiah Bailey led Bethune-Cookman (0-2) with 22 points.
NO. 9 VILLANOVA, QUINNIPIAC 86-53: Phil Booth scored a career-high 23 points, and No. 9 Villanova routed Quinnipiac at Philadelphia.
Booth made three of Villanova’s 12 3-pointers. The Wildcats (2-0) shot 47.1 percent (32 for 68) from the floor.
Villanova led by as many as 37. The Wildcats (2-0) outrebounded the Bobcats 50-29, including 20 offensive rebounds that led to 26 second-chance points.
Collin Gillespie went 4 for 6 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points at the Wells Fargo Center. Senior forward Eric Paschall had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, added eight rebounds and three assists.
Quinnipiac (0-1), coached by former Villanova assistant Baker Dunleavy, made just 34 percent of its shots. Cameron Young scored 18 points for the Bobcats.
NO. 19 MICHIGAN 56, HOLY CROSS 37: Charles Matthews scored 20 points and Ignas Brazdeikis added 19, helping Michigan to win at Ann Arbor, Mich.
Brazdeikis scored 15 in the first 4:49 of the second half as part of a 32-8 run that gave Michigan a commanding lead.
Reserve forward Connor Niego scored 13 points for Holy Cross (1-1), all on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half, including 3 for 3 on 3-pointers. He did not score in the second half, missing two shots.
Jacob Grandison scored 12 points for the Crusaders, who led by as many as nine points in the first half and six at halftime.
NO. 24 PURDUE 84, BALL STATE 75: Carsen Edwards scored 23 points on 8-for-22 shooting, and Purdue pulled away for the victory at West Lafayette, Ind..
Edwards struggled with his shooting stroke at times, but managed to contribute in a variety of ways. The junior guard also had five rebounds, five assists and blocked a shot.
Matt Haarms had 16 points for Purdue (2-0) despite batting foul trouble. Evan Boudreaux added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Nojel Eastern finished with 12 points and nine boards.
Tayler Persons led Ball State with 19 points and eight rebounds. But he was shut down after Purdue coach Matt Painter put Eastern on him in the second half.
The Cardinals (1-1) also got 13 points from K.J. Walton.
