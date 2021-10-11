 Skip to main content
Howard J Greene Jr.
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

