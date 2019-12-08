Howard gets helping hand

Markus Howard is the name everyone knows for Marquette this season, but it was a few role players who made the difference on Saturday night.

Jamal Cain had career-high 17 points, Sacar Anim scored 13 and Marquette beat Kansas State 73-65 at Manhattan, Kan.

“Everyone we put in made winning plays,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “When Kansas State was making their runs, Jamal came up with numerous hustle plays. Our bench was a huge part of this win.”

Howard came into the game listed as questionable but played 28 minutes and scored 19 points after not playing in their last game against Jacksonville on Wednesday night.

“The emphasis they put on Markus wasn’t a surprise,” Wojciechowski said. “Remember, that is the first contact Markus has had in five days. We didn’t even know he was going to be cleared today until this morning.”

The Golden Eagles (7-2) held off a comeback attempt by the Wildcats after leading by as many as 14 in the second half.

“This was as tough as we’ve played up to this point of the season,” Wojciechowski said. “We needed all of it to beat a good Kansas State team.”