Howard gets helping hand

Markus Howard is the name everyone knows for Marquette this season, but it was a few role players who made the difference on Saturday night.
Jamal Cain had career-high 17 points, Sacar Anim scored 13 and Marquette beat Kansas State 73-65 at Manhattan, Kan.
“Everyone we put in made winning plays,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “When Kansas State was making their runs, Jamal came up with numerous hustle plays. Our bench was a huge part of this win.”
Howard came into the game listed as questionable but played 28 minutes and scored 19 points after not playing in their last game against Jacksonville on Wednesday night.
“The emphasis they put on Markus wasn’t a surprise,” Wojciechowski said. “Remember, that is the first contact Markus has had in five days. We didn’t even know he was going to be cleared today until this morning.”
The Golden Eagles (7-2) held off a comeback attempt by the Wildcats after leading by as many as 14 in the second half.
“This was as tough as we’ve played up to this point of the season,” Wojciechowski said. “We needed all of it to beat a good Kansas State team.”
Cartier Diarra had 14 points, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien scored 11 apiece and DaJuan Gordon had 10 points for Kansas State (5-3). The Wildcats hit seven 3-pointers and shot 32% overall.
“This is all new for us,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “There’s new roles and I wish it was easier, but it hasn’t come as easy as we all had hoped and I just hope we make some strides.”
Kansas State made just 18 of 30 from the free throw line while Marquette hit 11 of 16.
Marquette led 52-49 with nine minutes to go but went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 10.
The Golden Eagles hit 12 3’s and shot 42% from the field but committed 18 turnovers, which allowed Kansas State to hang around.
Kansas State made 5-of-12 free throws and shot 26% from the field before halftime.
The Golden Eagles ended the first half on a 9-1 run and led 39-26 at the break.
“The problem was we shouldn’t have been down 13 at halftime,” Weber said. “Now you have to fight back and use all that energy. They made a lot of big shots.”
Marquette has a nice break before taking on Grambling State in 10 days. They don’t face another Power Five school until conference play begins in January.
“What a great home court and atmosphere for college basketball,” Wojciechowski said. “We feel fortunate to come out of here with a win.”
NO. 2 KANSAS 72, NO. 20 COLORADO 58: Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and Devon Dotson added 18 points at Lawrence, Kan., snapping the Buffaloes’ season-opening seven-game winning streak.
Ten days after claiming the Maui Invitational title, the Jayhawks (7-1) built an early 6-0 lead over their former conference foes. David McCormack fueled the hot start, contributing six of the Jayhawks’ opening eight points.
Holding leading scorer Tyler Bey scoreless from the field through the first half, Kansas used a 9-0 run to build a 19-9 lead. Colorado (7-1) shot 26.9% from the field in the first half and that allowed the Jayhawks to take a 34-22 lead at halftime.
With Bey and D’Shawn Schwartz quieted, Evan Battey lead the way for the Buffaloes, scoring 14 points on a 5-for-8 shooting.
NO. 3 MARYLAND 59, ILLINOIS 58: Anthony Cowan Jr. made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left and Maryland erased a 15-point deficit in the second half at College Park, Md., to rally past Illinois in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
The Terrapins (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) didn’t lead after halftime until Cowan’s free throw but still matched their best start since winning 10 straight to open the 1998-99 season.
Cowan collected a steal in the closing seconds of a tie game and was fouled in a scrum by guard Andres Feliz. Cowan made the first free throw and missed the second. Illinois (6-3, 0-1) failed to get a shot off in the remaining time.
Cowan had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Jalen Smith (14 points, 13 rebounds) recorded his sixth double-double of the season for Maryland.
NO. 8 KENTUCKY 83, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 52: EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson at Kexington, Ky., for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena.
Forward Nick Richards, at 6-11, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-1), whose 19-2 run over 6:11 in the first half built a 43-23 halftime lead. Kentucky shot 52% and held the Knights (2-6) to 33% shooting, outrebounded them 42-33 and owned nearly statistic for their fifth consecutive victory after a week off.
The Wildcats became the fastest school to reach 600 wins in an arena in NCAA history. Kentucky achieved the milestone at the 43-year-old building named after coach Adolph Rupp in 670 games, surpassing the pace of UCLA (689 games at Pauley Pavilion) and Kansas (699 at Allen Fieldhouse).