How will UW fare in renewed Big Ten?

When Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis announced he’d be missing the NBA Combine due to COVID-19, the junior’s hopes of being drafted started diminishing.

He announced he’d be returning to the Hoosiers for another season a few days later. This piece of news changed the outlook of the Big Ten Conference and it was only May.

Jackson-Davis was arguably the most electric player in the Big Ten Tournament last season. He helped his team upset No. 1 seed Illinois and was the only player who didn’t participate in the championship game to be named to the All-Tournament team.

Jackson-Davis’ return paired with a top-notch recruiting class has many people with their eyes looking to Bloomington, Indiana, ahead of the season. The Hoosiers also return four starters and add five-star recruits Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau.

To quote CBS’ Jon Rothstein, “The Big Ten OFFICIALLY goes through Bloomington.”

The Hoosiers are an early favorite, according to Big Ten and national media, for what could be a very chaotic conference. There’s a lot of turnover making a lot of unknowns for many teams in the conference.

The Big Ten produced three top-10 NBA draft picks for the first time in nine years.

Former UW guard Johnny Davis was selected 10th overall by the Washington Wizards, behind Iowa’s Keegan Murray (fourth) and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (fifth).

In 2013, it was Indiana’s Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller going second and fourth after leading their team to the Sweet 16. Michigan’s Trey Burke — who also was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus All-American — was drafted ninth.

The Big Ten had nine selections in this year’s draft; that’s the most among all conferences, and the most picks by the league since it had 10 picks in the 1990 draft.

There were at least 37 players to transfer out of various Big Ten programs. All but Rutgers had players decide to leave for other programs. That doesn’t even include those who graduated.

There’s more questions than answers but here’s a way-too-early look at the 2022-23 Big Ten season.

How does UW fare compared to other Big Ten teams?

The loss of Davis and Brad Davison are huge hits for the Badgers, but they return three starters in Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl. Coach Greg Gard returns 41.1% of his scoring, 46.5% of his rebounding, 50.1% of his team’s assists and 37.6% of his made 3s from a year ago.

The lack of depth from the bench was an issue that plagued UW all last season. That could change this upcoming season as UW brought in two transfers in Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit. They also added freshman Connor Essegian. They’ve got four returning players from the bench, including Jordan Davis and Jahcobi Neath, who had some standout moments last season.

Other teams had even more turnover than UW.

Illinois starters Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Kofi Cockburn have all left the Illini. Andre Curbelo and Jacob Grandison transferred. Despite the turnover, Illinois has the second-best odds for a potential national championship out of all Big Ten teams.

Last season’s Big Ten co-champions reloaded through the transfer portal, hitting the Big 12 and adding a former champion. Chicago native Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged over 16.7 points per game during three seasons at Texas Tech. Matthew Mayer was a rotational player on Baylor’s 2021 national championship team and joins the Illini alongside Bears teammate Dain Dainja.

There might not be a team in the Big Ten who fared better in the transfer portal.

Michigan lost freshmen Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to the NBA draft. The Wolverines only return one starter in Hunter Dickinson and two significant bench contributors, though they add the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation to try to make up for the loss of seven players.

Ohio State lost nearly its entire rotation from last season as nine players who played meaningful minutes have either left for the NBA or chose to transfer. Forward Zed Key is the only returning starter.

Starters Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. all parted ways with Michigan State, as well as key rotational player Julius Marble, but an experienced backcourt returns and is driven by A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker. It also has veteran forwards Malik Hall and Joey Hauser. The Spartans bring in the No. 40 recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Kris Murray is the biggest returning contributor for Iowa. The twin brother of Keegan Murray averaged 9.7 points per game for the Big Ten Tournament champions.

Purdue lost three starters from last season — Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. — as well as Trevion Williams and Isaiah Thompson. Zach Edey and Mason Gillis return for a strong frontcourt, but guard play could hinder Purdue.

Rutgers was the only team to not lose a player to the transfer portal, but Ron Harper Jr. (turned pro) and Geo Baker (graduation) left. Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell is poised to take on a bigger role next season. The Scarlet Knights also return Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi as starters last season.

When UW had to part ways with Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American Frank Kaminsky in 2015 there were a lot of people wondering how the Badgers would fill the hole left behind. The 2014-15 season was the last time the Badgers made it past the Sweet 16 and fans weren’t ready to say goodbye to success. It didn’t help that second-leading scorer Sam Dekker joined Kaminsky as first-round picks in the NBA draft.

The next season didn’t disappoint. UW made it to the Sweet 16 by leaning on returners Nigel Hayes and Ethan Happ to go 22-13 and finish in a three-way tie for third in the regular season.

The 2021-22 season had the most turnover in recent years, losing seven players total, including all but one starter. UW shocked the Big Ten — and the nation — to earn a share of the Big Ten regular season and surpass the preseason prediction of finishing 10th.

How? It’s a similar pattern. They leaned on their returners. It was expected for Davison to have a similar, if not increased, contribution. What wasn’t expected was the jump Johnny Davis would make. The pair combined for 33.8 points per game.

The best avenue for the Badgers to fill the hole left behind is to rely on their returning players — something historically successful for the team.

Wahl, who is 6-foot-9, was the third-leading scorer for UW at 11.4 points per game. He was a dominant force down low and managed to score over even the best centers in the league, including the 7-4 Edey, 7-foot Cockburn and 7-1 Dickinson. He had the shock advantage last year: No one really knew what to expect of him. He doesn’t have that this year.

Then there’s Crowl, who wasn’t considered as one of the dominant centers in a league that prides itself on its bigs. He was, however, consistent. He was able to stifle Purdue’s and Michigan’s centers enough in UW victories.

He was elevated to starter after playing 11 games as a freshman. He had some shining moments and with another year of experience, he could be poised for another leap.

Hepburn had a fantastic freshman season despite many curveballs thrown at him. He was the only freshman point guard to start for a Big Ten team. His god-brother died just days before playing in his home state of Nebraska in February. He battled injuries all season, including an ankle sprain that ended his — and the Badgers’ — season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The league has a legacy of freshmen making a jump in talent into their sophomore year — take last year’s top-10 picks for example.

Hepburn proved he has a knack for hitting difficult shots, punctuating that fact with a banked 3 to earn a share of the league’s regular-season title. He wasn’t expected to be a scorer for UW last season. However, this season he’ll likely have to be in charge of ball-handling and scoring — two things he definitely can handle.

It’s possible Neath and Jordan Davis also will step up. Neath played a majority of last season with a torn labrum and he’s off crutches and participating in practices, according to UW social media posts. Davis trained for a month in Miami with NBA prospects and told the Wisconsin State Journal he’s confident in his abilities to substantially contribute.

The last player who could make a substantial impact for the Badgers is Klesmit. He was Wofford’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field, including 34.0% from 3-point range. He was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team the year prior.

There’s precedent for players making a jump after transferring to a Power Five conference from Wofford. Keve Aluma became an All-ACC player after transferring to Virginia Tech. Wisconsin native Storm Murphy also rose to All-ACC fame a year later when he headed to the Hokies, winning last year’s ACC Tournament championship for the first time in program history.

The transition from a mid-major to a Power Five conference could be a challenge, but Klesmit has already stated he’s not intimidated by the increased competition.

What could non-conference play reveal for the regular season?

It’s not news that the Big Ten typically schedules challenging opponents for non-conference play. This season is no exception. Many of the teams’ questions could be answered before conference play even starts.

UW currently has games on the calendar with Stanford and Wake Forest. The Badgers also are set to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a field that includes 2022 NCAA champion Kansas, which depending on the bracket and matchups could result in a meeting. The I-94 rivalry game against Marquette is the only other known game.

Michigan State has guaranteed games against Notre Dame, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kentucky — all of which were NCAA tournament teams last season.

Indiana has games scheduled with NCAA tournament teams North Carolina, Arizona and Kansas. It’s arguably the second-toughest non-conference schedule in the Big Ten.

Three Big Ten teams have the potential to play against Kansas, which could also be a measure of how the league could shape up in what’s considered a down year for just about all teams. The non-conference challenges will reveal where teams stand ahead of an up-for-grabs Big Ten.