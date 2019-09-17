If you’d like to see your photo published, send us your best shot — we’ll pick a winner each week and feature it in our Sunday paper. Photos should be of local people and places — it doesn’t matter if it’s a picture of farm country, a monument, or your family at the Fourth Fest parade — as long it was captured in Racine County. Go to journaltimes.com/photo-contest and upload your photo. All photo submissions will be considered for publication in The Journal Times’ 2020 Racine County Community Calendar.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

Load comments