How to get a marriage license in Racine County

To apply for a marriage license in Racine county, call 262-636-3482 to make an appointment. The Racine County Clerk’s office is on the first floor of the courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To apply at Burlington City Hall, 300 N. Pine St. call 262-342-1161 for an appointment. City Hall Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Apply two weeks before your wedding. If you apply on a Monday, your license will be available the following Monday. Once the license is issued it must be used within 30 days.

Those applying need to bring valid photo ID, proof of residence, a certified birth certificate, social security number, wedding date, county and municipality of ceremony and name, address and phone number of the person performing the ceremony. For those previously married they must show proof of how the marriage ended.

A marriage license costs $100 in Racine County, cash only.

