How to choose hospice care

When medical science can no longer treat those with life-threatening diseases, the emotional decision to choose an end-of-life care facility enters the picture, one that will ensure a loved one will receive the care and comfort they deserve.

According to the Hospice Foundation of America, a third of all Americans choose hospice care when they are dying. But hospice isn't only for the dying. Loved ones also benefit from hospice care, as workers will support them through some of the most difficult moments in life.

You will find hospice workers in assisted living homes, nursing homes, hospitals and residential facilities. Patients may even receive care in their own homes or the homes of friends and family.

While all hospice providers are regulat4ed by the government, each hospice has meaningful differences in personnel, politices and facilities.

Here are some things to consider when selecting hospice care:

Location

Hospice specializes in making the patient feel as comfortable as possible. Care can take place anywhere. Patients can even receive treament in their own homes, where they are most comfortable.

Some diseases may require more specialized care than others. The patient can also choose to stay in a facility that can give them easy, 24-hour access to nurses, medication and medical equipment needed for their comfort.

It is always best to consult with a doctor regarding this decision. The hospice staff may consult with the patient's physician to talk about current symptoms, medical history and life expectancy. Then they will let you know which options are available to you.

Communication

Pick a hospice service that helps you feel at ease. You are going to have to ask and answer some extremely difficult questions. Death is a tough subject to discuss. Clear, caring communication is absolutely essential.

A quality hospice program will give you all the time and personal attention you need to ease your mind.

Part of picking hospice involves having the right feeling. If the hospice staff is personable and makes you feel comfortable, that's a good sign.

Referrals

Every patient who receives hospice treatment must be qualified by a physician. Usually, this means there is a life expectancy of six months or less.

Since some physicians may hesitate to broach the subject of hospice care, you may need to bring it up yourself. Ask whether hospice care would be appropriate and which services might be most helpful to ease the end-of-life process.

You can also approach a hospice facility directly to ask about their services. They will help you determine which care is most appropriate.

Hospice care has been growing since the 1980s. Many people are realizing that it is possible to die with peace and dignity. Hospice can help make the end-of-life experience a little easier for the patient and loved ones.

