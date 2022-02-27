How to choose a private school

Private schools offer children substantial benefits over public schools. Class sizes are smaller, proving more individualized attention by excellent educators drawn to the schools by higher pay and resources. They are also safer and offer special instruction in specific arts and sciences not found in broader education curriculums.

Many parents look past public schools to private schools to fulfill these educational needs and to prepare their children for the rigors of higher education. Many private schools also cater to specific religious beliefs and values treasured by families.

Not all private schools are equal. Some will have better facilities and more qualified teachers than others. Additionally, tuition cost from school to school can vary widely.

Here are some things to consider if you’re shopping private schools for your children.

Values

One of the reasons to send your children to a private school is to reinforce a set of values — both from the educators and faculty members who teach them and from the other students your child will be growing up with. Shared values can be a powerful thing.

That means the first step is finding a private school that values the same things you do.

You’ll want to know whether the school is associated with a certain religion or denomination, of course, but also look in depth at how much religious teaching is done at the school. Some private schools include religious classes and worship services as part of the curriculum; others are less formal about their religious affiliation, focusing on providing a very high-quality secular education and less on a specific church or belief. Some private schools aren’t affiliated with a religion at all.

Keep in mind that values cannot be judged by written statements alone. Look at the way the school’s employees and students live their lives — including the school’s reputation in the community — to make your decision.

Staff

Private schools can vary widely in the staff they employ. Some have credential requirements that go above and beyond what public schools require; others have looser requirements for education and training.

If it’s important to you, you should ask about the teaching staff’s credentials. Know where they went to college and what degrees they hold, along with whether they have any certificates and ongoing training on the courses they teach.

Again, the school’s reputation will tell you a lot — perhaps even more than paper credentials ever will — so ask around to see what people in your community think of the school’s teachers and administrators.

Students

Before you pick a private school, you should plan on making at least one in-person visit for a day. Sit in on a few classes and watch how the students behave and how the school’s staff deals with any discipline problems.

Parents of current or former students should be able to give you the inside scoop about any concerns that exist among the student population, so ask around. No school has perfect students, obviously, but some do a better job dealing with problems than others.

Whether the school uses a strict disciplinarian approach or a more laid-back style, you should be confident that your child will be in a safe, comfortable learning environment at all times. Watching how the students interact during and after school can give you some insights about it.

The opportunities

If you’re thinking about sending your child to a private school, chances are it’s ultimately to give them more opportunities in life.

The specific school you pick can have big implications on which opportunities will open up to your child later in life, from college entrance to extracurricular activities such as music and sports.

Ask if the school has any data about the percentage of its students that are accepted into college. Some private schools have a long track record of preparing students for prestigious universities later in life.

You should also pay close attention to both the extracurricular activities that are available now and the ones that will be available in the future.

Your third-grade child may not think much about athletics right now, for example, but a soccer, football or basketball team could become very important to them as they get older. A private school that offers a lot of well-run extracurricular activities will open up more options for your child in the middle-school and high-school years.

By looking closely at the values, staff, students and opportunities that are offered, the choice for your child’s education should become clear.

