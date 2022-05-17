How this Racine County winery gets back to the roots of Norwegian settlers who came here 183 years ago

TOWN OF NORWAY — Anyone who enjoys wine knows that there are plenty of places in Racine County that sell it. But there’s only one place in the county that grows its own grapes, ferments its own creations, and bottles and ships nearly a hundred different wines.

That place is Spirits of Norway Vineyard, located at 22200 W. Six Mile Road, just east of Wind Lake.

“Whites. Some sweet whites. More fruit-forward white wines. We’ve got dry reds. Light-bodied reds,” said Justin Bruener, a winemaker at Spirits of Norway, listing some of the varieties the winery’s 100-or-so wines fall under. “There’s basically something for everybody in the wine world.”

Spirits of Norway was started in 2011 when the 14-acre farm was replanted with hearty cold-weather grapevines that yield several types of plump, juicy grapes every summer. The vineyard and winery was the brainchild of former construction contractor Randy Larson.

He recounted the history of the area, and how Spirits of Norway is really going back to the roots of settlers who came to southeastern Wisconsin almost 200 years ago. “The Town of Norway was settled in 1839 by 40 Norwegian immigrants. And they settled in this area because of the rich growing soil. So here, we are, some 183 years later, still utilizing these rich growing soils for growing cold climate hybrid wine grapes.”

Once the grapes are harvested in August and September, Spirits of Norway workers crush the grapes and use a press to expel the juice. The juice then gets pumped into fermentation vessels and the resulting wine is given days weeks or months to settle and clear, and become those delicious reds and whites that wine lovers savor.

“We’ll age some of our wines for upwards of nine to twelve months,” Bruener said. “So some of the wines are here for about a year before they’re actually bottled.”

With many of its wines winning awards — including two gold medals won by the semi-sweet “Brianna” at the New York World Wine & Spirits International Competition in 2017 and at the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition in 2018 — Spirits of Norway ships about 2,500 bottles a year to a growing number of retail stores and restaurants in the area.

The winery staff also welcomes visitors every weekend just make a reservation through SpiritsOfNorwayVineyard.com and, for $10, you can get a tour and taste a few selections in the luxurious tasting room.

“It’s called our ‘Tour N Taste’ experience,” Larson said. “We give a little vineyard walk, talk about growing cold climate hybrid wine grapes, and we take a walk inside the winery … Talk a little bit about the winemaking process, and then it’s time to drink wine.”

