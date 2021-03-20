How the community supported Racine Art Museum in 2020

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum's 2020 #GivingTuesday and Year-End Matching Campaign was a success.

The museum's supporters met and exceeded the challenge of RAM's matching partners who provided a one-to-one match up to $56,000, doubling the impact of donations and museum memberships through the end of 2020.

A total of 251 households participated from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31. Of these 251 households:

179 were from Wisconsin and 131 from Racine County

72 were from one of 24 states outside Wisconsin

88 were first-time donors to RAM's year-end campaign

31 were first-time donors to RAM

35 former donors to the year-end campaign returned

44 lapsed memberships were renewed

10 became members for the first time

RAM Board of Directors and staff extend gratitude to the museum's matching partners: Andis Foundation, David Charak, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation and the Ruffo Family Foundation.

"RAM is thrilled and honored to have the partnership of these long-time, dedicated supporters to help encourage donations during this very challenging time," said Laura D'Amato, RAM director of operations and development.

Community support of RAM in these ever-changing times continues to help enrich the lives of children, families and artists in Racine and beyond in many ways. Award-winning outreach programs like RAM on the Road and SPARK! deliver free hands-on experiences to students in schools and seniors with memory loss in a variety of venues. Studio classes — offered both in-person and online— provide opportunities to study, practice, and develop artwork from novice level to professional. RAM's nationally recognized exhibitions showcase works from the collection that feature local and international artists — a high percentage of whom are women, which is unusual for the museum field.

