How much does Watkins have left?

GREEN BAY — Jason Vrable didn’t find out that Sammy Watkins was coming to town for a free-agent visit until a few hours before Watkins’ flight touched down at Austin Straubel International Airport.

Not that the Green Bay Packers’ brain trust didn’t already know how Vrable, the team’s wide receivers coach/offensive passing-game coordinator, felt about the veteran wideout.

Vrable, who had spent four years on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coaching staff (2013-’16), had known Watkins since the Bills had selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He’d written reports on Watkins for the Packers personnel staff in advance of the past few free-agency periods, so general manager Brian Gutekunst and the scouts knew Vrable was a fan of him.

That’s why no one approached Vrable for his thoughts until after Watkins’ visit had been booked.

“Then they talked to me and were like, ‘Vrabes, you’ve been with him …’ They knew I liked him before because they saw my write-ups on him in free agency,” Vrable recounted Thursday afternoon, as the Packers prepared for the start of next week’s organized team activity practices.

“They said he (was) coming in for dinner, so I called him right away and said, ‘Dude, you didn’t even call me.’ He said, ‘No. it just got booked like right now.’ We went out to dinner. We broke some bread. We got to talk, catch up, hear about his three kids, and just good old times. Just see his maturity has been exceptional. He was just a young rookie before and now he’s a grown man.”

And, Vrable and the Packers hope, a productive pass-catcher in an offense that is short on proven commodities at the receiver position following the offseason trade of two-time first-team All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even though Watkins, who turns 29 in June, is almost seven years removed from his lone 1,000-yard receiving season and hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year with the Bills, the Packers believe he can thrive in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense and with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Perhaps playing on a one-year, prove-it deal that included just a $350,000 guaranteed signing bonus will lead to a renaissance for Watkins, who has managed just 116 receptions for 1,488 yards and six touchdowns over the past three seasons — totals that are all fewer than the 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns that Adams put up during the 2021 season alone.

“I know how he can catch and how strong he is; a lot of the good things that he can do,” Vrable said of Watkins, who has been taking part in the team’s offseason program. “Sammy is just smiling and happy to be in a building where he feels a good fit right now. I’m fired up he’s here.”

The last time Watkins and LaFleur were together was in 2017, after the Bills traded Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams — whose offense was coordinated by LaFleur. That year, Watkins posted 39 receptions for 593 yards and eight touchdowns.

The following spring, Watkins was one of two big-name wide receivers Gutekunst targeted in free agency, with Jacksonville’s Alan Robinson being the other. Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million deal ($21 million signing bonus) with the Kansas City Chiefs while Robinson chose to sign with the Chicago Bears.

After three years in Kansas City, where his best season was in 2019 (52 receptions for 673 yards and three TDs), Watkins signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens last year and finished with career lows in receptions (27) and receiving yards (394).

He caught 18 passes for 292 yards in his first five games, but managed only nine receptions for 102 yards the rest of the season, falling behind Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay in the receiver rotation.

“I talked to Sammy about it the other day. The way he was running some routes and catching (during workouts), it reminded me of when he first walked on the field,” Vrable said. “The biggest thing had been some injuries (he’s had). But we know he’s going to work as hard as he can. He’s here doing all the workouts right now in conditioning. He feels good where his body is at.

“He’s learning the playbook. He said to me, ‘Man, it’s different — I’ve been in four systems in the last four years — just getting back to what you coach. You know, Vrabes, it’s been fun hearing you coach the same stuff then as now.’

“He knows the details. He’s in a good place right now. And I’m really excited about him.”

The only two receivers on the roster with extensive experience with the Packers are Allen Lazard, who had yet to sign his restricted free-agent tender, and Randall Cobb, who is back for a second season in his second tour of duty with the team.

The Packers added four rookies during and after the draft, selecting North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round, Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth around and Nebraska’s Samori Toure in the seventh round before signing ex-University of Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis as an undrafted free agent.

The rookies have only had two post-draft rookie camp practices and a handful of on-field sessions since returning to Green Bay earlier in the week, but their additions certainly have filled out what had been an empty receiver room.

“I think with all those guys, they can play multiple positions,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Obviously it’s extremely early right now, but I’m excited to see, where give ‘em a spot and see if they can handle that, and then (give them) some more. But I think they’re going to add some versatility to the room.”

As for Watson specifically, Stenavich has been impressed by the glimpses he’s seen.

“I mean, his combination of size and speed is great. He’s a big guy. He can move,” Stenavich said. “He’s going to be a problem once he figures things out.”

