How good hearing can lead to a healthier and more productive life

Why Now? Hearing loss

and cognitive declineThere are many health issues related to untreated hearing loss.

Today, studies from John Hopkins University have found links between hearing loss, cognitive decline and dementia. That means that it may be a greater health threat than imagined and taking measures as simple as hearing aids could have a huge influence on healthy brain function. In a recent story in the Chicago Tribune Dr. Frank Lin, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins stated that “Hearing loss shouldn’t be considered an inconsequential part of aging.” In one study involving nearly 2,000 men and women ages 75-84, Lin and his colleagues found that over six years, cognitive abilities including memory and concentration of those with hearing loss declined 30 to 40 percent faster than in people with normal hearing. In another article on health.com Dr. Lin stated that “Whether or not it can help dementia, we don’t know yet. But in the meantime, there’s no reason not to take your hearing loss seriously and pursue some type of treatment. Hearing Care is Health Care.™ That’s why it makes sense to take care of your hearing health the same way you care about the rest of your health: There’s a lot more riding on it than just your hearing.”

What if I’m a baby boomer?We are not our parents. We see ourselves as 30 years old with 20 years’ experience and we are extremely active.

Here are some interesting facts on baby boomers.

80% of us will continue working past retirement age

We’re twice as likely to start a new business as “Millennials” (18-34 year olds)

We’re going back to school to get graduate and professional degrees.

We’re very active on social media

A third of us are single

A quarter of us are looking for romantic connections

Many of us are looking after our kids, parents or both

Many of us want to give back to society

Hearing connects us to a particular place and time. It connects us to the now. Good hearing gives us more access to opportunities in life as well as precious moments in life. It empowers us to be all that we can and want to be. Hearing and keeping your hearing at its best is a way of redefining tomorrow. Hearing enhanced by hearing technology gives people the power to write their own future. Finally, hearing is relevant to staying healthy, traveling and eating out, staying effective at work, increased earnings, connecting with others and caring for loved ones.

What degree is affecting my life?Do you hear people but don’t understand what they are saying? Do you struggle in noisy environments? Do you have ringing in your ears? Do you hardly hear at all? A person who hears but does not understand may have a mild loss in the lower frequencies but a moderate to severe loss in the higher frequencies. However, a person who does not hear nor understand most likely has a loss in both the low and high frequencies. If background noise is a problem you might need a hearing device with better noise management capabilities. A comprehensive test of tones and speech will determine what hearing device is recommended to address your hearing loss and lifestyle needs.

What is your lifestyle?What you want out of life is crucial in determining the level of technology that you invest in. Below are some social situations to consider:

Quiet conversations

Watching TV

Talking with children

Answering the phone

Listening to music

Traveling

Shopping

Going out to eat

Participating in activities (cards, bingo)

Attending entertainment events

Attending meetings, worship, or other social gatherings with a number of people

If you are an active person and find yourself in social situations, you may need higher end technology to optimize the benefits. On the other hand if you are more sedentary and are most often engaged in quiet conversation, watching TV, and having a telephone conversation, a basic hearing device may be all that you need.

Who should I buy from? Independent provider, chain, over the counter, internet?Internet and over the counter sales are now legal in the US. They are intended for those with a mild loss. In most cases they are pre-programmed and not fit based on a hearing test. This is not recommended for several reasons. While they seem to be inexpensive, no one is asking key questions about your hearing loss or inspecting your ear which could reveal possible serious conditions or illnesses. Most importantly, they are not programmed for you based on a comprehensive test of speech understanding and pure tones.

Chains and big box stores have high turnover. The hearing professionals are licensed by the State but in most cases are on commission with lofty sales goals. There is a good chance that when you go back for service you will be dealing with someone different who doesn’t know you or your particular needs. While some have name brands some are scaled down in features or a secondary brand owed by a major manufacturer.

Independent providers are a safe bet for many reasons. In most cases you are dealing with the owner. They tend not to be commissioned salespeople. You are supporting your community as they are locally owned. Hearing care is what they do specifically. They will be there for you to ensure that you are getting the best quality of life possible from your hearing healthcare.

You should buy from a hearing health care provider that you feel comfortable with. You want to have a professional that takes time to discuss your hearing concerns thoroughly and gives you the time that you deserve. Hearing loss is very serious as it not only affects you, but also affects your family and those close to you.

Have a list of questions ready so that all your concerns can be addressed. And before you buy ask:

What’s included with the purchase of my hearing devices? How long is the warranty? Are they Bluetooth compatible? What other accessories are available? What if I lose one or both?

Why choose us? We are truly independent hearing healthcare professionals. As an independent business owner, you the patient are my concern. When you come to S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center you will be fitted with the best hearing aid for your hearing needs, and not a hearing aid brand that the manufacturer has limited me to. You can choose from multiple brands including: Oticon, Starkey, Phonak, Signia, Widex and ReSound. We only fit our patients with state of the art digital technology. Here is the best part: You can test drive all the major brands to see which one is best for you before you buy.

