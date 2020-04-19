Housing projects in Waterford still progressing

WATERFORD — New housing is booming, especially in western Racine County. In Waterford alone, several projects are underway.
Trailview Apartments, a $3 million, 18-unit, three-building market-rate apartment complex, is currently being constructed by Romboy Construction and Kindler Construction and is expected to be completed within the next two years.
The Trailview Apartments complex, located adjacent to the existing duplexes on Trailview Crossing just off Sixth Street, is expected to generate almost $1.2 million over the life of the newly created Tax Incremental Financing District No. 3.
If work on the buildings is completed by Dec. 31, 2021, and the assessed value of the buildings is at least $2 million, the project would be eligible for $200,000 in developer incentives. If the developers miss that target, they will not receive any incentive.
The Trailview Apartments project has been in development limbo since 2008 and has gone through a series of revisions only to end up back at something resembling its original design, said Village Administrator Zeke Jackson. It stands as the first multifamily development in the village in about 20 years.
The next phase of the Trailview Crossing development, just off Sixth Street north of Highway 36, that would add 40 side-by-side condo units, has received final approval and the developer agreement was completed in February.
Jackson said that project carries an estimated final assessed value of $7 million and should be complete by 2028 because the developer is a smaller company.
84 market-rate apartments
PRE/3 Real Estate has been working on constructing eight buildings holding a total of 84 market-rate apartments south of Kramer Road between Highway 164 (Big Bend Road) and the Seven Waters Recreation Trail. Four buildings are up in the air at this point, Jackson said.
The “lowball estimate” for construction costs on those buildings, named Cornerstone Crossing, was $9 million, Jackson said.
The site of these buildings is one of the lowest, wettest areas of the village, so construction temporarily halted during the spring because of melting snow and rain. Construction was to resume as soon as the land dries out.
The real estate company has guaranteed an assessed value of $8.4 million in development by the end of 2022.
Senior housing
The village had accepted an offer for a $2.5 million, 35-unit senior assisted-living facility, proposed by Brookfield realtor John Plavsic. The development agreement was completed in May 2019, and the Village Board approved it. The agreement gave the developer 1½ years complete the project.
However, the developer did not sign the development agreement because of trouble obtaining financing, Jackson said.
Then, the village received another offer from KJ Investments, for 32 units instead. Construction is expected to begin in May or June with completion in 2021.
Park Villas Condominiums
The Waterford Plan Commission has approved plans for The Park Villas Condominiums, to be built by Bielinski Homes. The duplex condos are to be built at Fairview Marketplace in the approximate 22-acre area northwest of the intersection of Hickory Hollow Road and High Drive.
The 43 two-family homes are set to be built in three phases: first, six condos to be built this year; and the next phase consisting of 19 more condos in 2021.
A phase three, consisting of 18 more condos, is planned to be built at a later date.
Also, Home Path has proposed a 27-unit, single-family development, the only single-family development in the works in Waterford as of mid-March. Plans received preliminary approval by the village in January. The development is to be located between River Ridge Drive and Highway W (North Front Street).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!