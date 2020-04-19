Housing projects in Waterford still progressing

WATERFORD — New housing is booming, especially in western Racine County. In Waterford alone, several projects are underway.

Trailview Apartments, a $3 million, 18-unit, three-building market-rate apartment complex, is currently being constructed by Romboy Construction and Kindler Construction and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

The Trailview Apartments complex, located adjacent to the existing duplexes on Trailview Crossing just off Sixth Street, is expected to generate almost $1.2 million over the life of the newly created Tax Incremental Financing District No. 3.

If work on the buildings is completed by Dec. 31, 2021, and the assessed value of the buildings is at least $2 million, the project would be eligible for $200,000 in developer incentives. If the developers miss that target, they will not receive any incentive.

The Trailview Apartments project has been in development limbo since 2008 and has gone through a series of revisions only to end up back at something resembling its original design, said Village Administrator Zeke Jackson. It stands as the first multifamily development in the village in about 20 years.