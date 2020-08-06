Houser strong, Brewers stop White Sox 6-game win streak, 1-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Dallas Keuchel saw the potential in Adrian Houser when the two were coming up with the Houston Astros. Outings like this were just what he envisioned.

Houser dominated over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 1-0 Wednesday night to snap Chicago's six-game win streak.

"What a long way he's come," said Keuchel, who was drafted by Houston in 2009 — two years before Houser. "I was very, very happy to see the transition the last two years. But obviously, I wasn't very happy to see it tonight. He had all the talent in the world when he was drafted."

Houser (1-0) simply dazzled in a game where Keuchel (2-1) was about as good for Chicago. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up five hits and struck out five for the win.

Houser started to break through last season when he split time between the rotation and the bullpen. In two starts this year, he has allowed just one run through 12 innings.

"I'm just going out there trying to help out the guys," he said. "When I get off the field, I want to be in a position where the guys can win. Right now we're kind of struggling on the offensive side, but I have no doubt they're going to pick it up and help us out. We've just got to keep rolling."