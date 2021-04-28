Houser hits 1st HR, pitches Brewers past Marlins 5-4

MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser pitched effectively into the sixth inning and hit his first career home run, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Houser began the day 2 for 28 (.071) with 21 strikeouts in his career at the plate. With two outs and no one on base in the second , he lined the first pitch from Daniel Castano over the wall in center field.

“It was pretty awesome,” Houser said. “To be honest, I didn’t know where it went off the bat. I know I hit it really hard. It felt really good and felt like a good swing, just didn’t know where it went. When I looked up, the lights started going out and so it was, ‘Oh, home run.’”

Tyrone Taylor followed with a homer. Taylor finished with three RBIs.

“I was pretty shocked, because he hits the low ball well,” Castano said of Taylor’s home run on a high pitch. “I tried to go up and in, I think I just left it up middle, so he was able to get the barrel to it.”

Houser (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 2-3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Houser also put down a sacrifice bunt that helped score a run.