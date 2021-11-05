Hot Wisconsin brings nation's top-ranked defense to Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A month into the season, there was a lot of discussion about bowl games happening in Madison, Wisconsin and Piscataway, New Jersey, and it wasn’t the same.

Wisconsin had lost three of its first four games and there was concern the Badgers’ run of 19 straight bowl berths might be coming to an end.

In early October, Scarlet Knights fans were dreaming wildly about a first bowl berth since 2014. After a 3-0 start for the first time since 2012, Rutgers put on a gritty performance in being edged 20-13 in Ann Anbor by highly regarded and nationally ranked Michigan.

As the teams head into Saturday’s game at SHI Stadium in New Jersey, the story lines have changed. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) is riding a four-game winning streak and looking at four games against non-ranked teams. A bowl is back in the picture.

Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 ) snapped a four-game losing streak with a win in Illinois last weekend, but it needs at least two wins in its last four games against tougher competition to become bowl-eligible.