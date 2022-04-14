Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (April 14-21, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Roller coasters!

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. (just off I-94 at Grand Avenue) opens Friday for a full season of roller coasters, shows, funnel cakes and long lines for the hottest rides. Young fans can enjoy the theme park’s Hometown Park area and Kidzopolis. Opening weekend is April 15-17; open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Details are available at sixflags.com.

Holiday buffets

There are no sweeter words in the English language than “dessert table.” And that’s exactly what you’ll find at one of the many Easter brunches offered by area restaurants. You’ll also find such staples as ham, omelets, asparagus, quiche, prime rib and assorted salads. But who are we kidding? We’re here for the cheesecake, eclairs and — if we’re lucky — a sundae bar. Enjoy your Easter with loved ones, by which we mean that solid chocolate bunny, of course!

Fear the Deer!

Here’s another Easter treat: The Milwaukee Bucks start their 2022 NBA Playoffs run by hosting the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and airs on TNT. To spend your Easter Sunday evening with Giannis in person, go to bucks.com to buy a ticket to the game. The defending NBC champs also host Chicago’s team Wednesday, April 20, for an 8:30 p.m. game.

Summer dreamin’

It’s still cool and rainy, but we know summer is coming. Need more incentive to dream of warmer days? Summerfest has announced another headliner: On June 25, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan will perform at the Big Gig. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and include Summerfest admission. For more details, go to summerfest.com.

Paying taxes

Those of us who dread this annual chore have a few more days to procrastinate. Normally, those pesky IRS forms are due April 15, but because Friday is a holiday in Washington, D.C., you have until Monday, April 18, to hit that deadline. Woo-hoo! A few more days to waste time and complain about having to get this done. The holiday is Emancipation Day, which commemorates the time in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area. Remember, however, that those taxes are still due, just a few days later.

Rolling along

Bicycle Day is coming up on April 19, which is a great excuse to get off the couch and roll away from your troubles ... like putting off filing your taxes. Bicycling is also a wonderful way to explore our lakefront and parks. Just bundle up and wear a helmet!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.