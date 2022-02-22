Hot Cocoa Walk in Burlington Feb. 26

BURLINGTON – A Hot Cocoa Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in Downtown Burlington.
Participating businesses include Aromatic Blessings, Burlington Menswear, Café B, Chic & Unique, Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, Cultivated, Gia Bella Flowers, Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor, Hopscotch Cakery, Itzin’s Shoes, Johnson Bank, Loop Commons, Love Inc. Thrift Store, Runaway and Town Bank. The banks should be visited earlier in the day.
A free showing of the movie “Sing” takes place after the event at Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave.