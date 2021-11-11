Hot Badgers hit with cold reality

University of Wisconsin junior running back Chez Mellusi is out for the season after suffering a left leg injury last week at Rutgers.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst shared the news with reporters during his Thursday news conference via Zoom, but he did not specify what the injury was. Chryst said at Monday’s news conference the team still was waiting to determine the severity of Mellusi’s injury, which occurred on a third-quarter run. But he won’t be available the rest of the season, and Chryst said Mellusi won’t be back for spring practices either.

“I thought he gave a ton to this team, certainly in production, but a lot of other areas,” Chryst said about Mellusi. “And so, sad about that. He's competitive. He'll come back on it.”

Mellusi is the Badgers’ leading rusher with 815 yards, and he has five rushing touchdowns.

The No. 20 Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) face Northwestern at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Wildcats (3-6, 1-4) enter the game with the Big Ten’s worst rushing defense, allowing 224.6 yards per game, and rank 125th in the FBS in stopping the run.

UW already had lost two running backs expected to contribute this season before Mellusi's injury. Junior Isaac Guerendo had to have surgery after his left leg was stepped on during warmups before the Illinois game and redshirt freshman Jalen Berger was dismissed from the program after violating team rules.

Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen had been the Badgers’ 1-2 punch in the backfield the past five weeks, but the team will need a new back to emerge to replace Mellusi’s production. Allen figures to take the lead-back role and junior Brady Schipper likely will see more snaps after becoming the team’s third-down back. But redshirt sophomore Julius Davis — a Menomonee Falls product — got his first extended action last week against Rutgers and could be in line to fill the void.

Davis started the season on the Badgers’ scout team, but he has worked with the offense the past few weeks, Chryst said.

“I don't want to say it opened a lot of eyes, but it kind of just gave confidence not just to those around him, but to himself — you go all in on it and good things will happen,” Chryst said.

Davis had 32 yards on seven carries last week, but he had struggled to get on the field in his career as he dealt with injuries and a crowded position group. Chryst said Davis had a workman’s attitude throughout training camp and during practices this season, and Davis was ready to capitalize on his chance to earn more snaps in the blowout at Rutgers.

“My main thing when I went in there was just trying to, one, hold onto the ball, and two, run physical,” Davis said Monday. “I just kind of wanted to get the feel. I didn't want to do too much. I just want to get the initial feel of what it felt like, do my job, do my assignment. And basically just let everybody know that they can trust me.”

After the Wildcats this weekend, UW faces two significantly tougher run defenses in Nebraska and Minnesota to close the regular season. Nebraska is eighth in the conference, allowing 132.5 yards rushing per game, and Minnesota is third, allowing 103.1 per game.

The Badgers have seen consistency from Allen as a freshman, and Chryst said he’s confident that Davis can play a factor in the backfield with Mellusi out.

“Everyone's got a role, and yet the roles can change,” Chryst said. “I think Julius is a good example of that. You all of a sudden can’t get ready for a role just by doing nothing. He's been doing everything he can, now the role is changing, but his approach can stay the same. And that's, I think, a great lesson really for everyone. Julius has lived that and therefore, not excited the way that it's come about, but I'm excited about the opportunity that I foresee him getting.”

