MAYWOOD — The extreme cold last week activated the science experiment gene in a number of people, resulting in injuries for those who tried the "boiling water challenge."
The challenge was to fling boiling water in the air and watch it turn into frozen vapor.
The burn center at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood reports it treated eight people who attempted the exercise.
Hospital spokesman Jim Ritter says the patients treated range in age from three to 53 years.
Loyola burn surgeon Dr. Arthur Sanford warns people to not perform the challenge, noting "there is no safe way to do it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.