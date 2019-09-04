TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Final results

Division 1

Husher 2;236-52

Depot;224-64

Corner Connection;218-70

Lady Luck 1;153-135

Division 2

Mosquito 1;158-130

Hiawatha 1;150-138

2 Sheets 1;140-148

Division 3

Burgeys;137-151

Mosquito 2;134-154

Husher 1;131-157

Hiawatha 2;113-175

Division 4

Suds&Grub;127-161

Lady Luck 2;88-200

OMG;87-201

2 Sheets 2;64-224

Tuesday's results

Husher 2 5,Corner 11

Depot 15,Lady Luck 1 1

Hiawatha 1 8,BYE 8

2 Sheets 1 8,Mosquito 1 8

Burgeys 12,Hiawatha 2 4

Mosquito 2 7,Husher 1 9

Lady Luck 2 11,2 Sheets 2 5

OMG 6,Suds&Grub 10

