TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE
Final results
Division 1
Husher 2;236-52
Depot;224-64
Corner Connection;218-70
Lady Luck 1;153-135
Division 2
Mosquito 1;158-130
Hiawatha 1;150-138
2 Sheets 1;140-148
Division 3
Burgeys;137-151
Mosquito 2;134-154
Husher 1;131-157
Hiawatha 2;113-175
Division 4
Suds&Grub;127-161
Lady Luck 2;88-200
OMG;87-201
2 Sheets 2;64-224
Tuesday's results
Husher 2 5,Corner 11
Depot 15,Lady Luck 1 1
Hiawatha 1 8,BYE 8
2 Sheets 1 8,Mosquito 1 8
Burgeys 12,Hiawatha 2 4
Mosquito 2 7,Husher 1 9
Lady Luck 2 11,2 Sheets 2 5
OMG 6,Suds&Grub 10
