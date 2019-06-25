RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Standings

Corner Connection;68-28

Mosquito Inn;65-31

Legion 1;63-33

Legion 2;58-38

Hiawatha;52-44

Two Sheets;42-54

Husher 2;41-55

Omg;38-58

The Lanes;30-66

Husher 1;23-73

Tuesday's results

Two Sheets 10,Husher 1 6

Legion 2 8,Omg 8

Mosquito Inn 14,The Lanes 2

Legion 1 11,Hiawatha 5

Corner Connection 11,Husher 2 5

